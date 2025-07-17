Japan Post Bank Temporarily Hit by Money Transfer Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank said Thursday that its money transfer system was temporarily hit by a glitch.

The glitch occurred in the bank's money transfer service at branch counters, automated teller machines and online banking around 2 p.m. on the day.

Problems with money transfers to Japan Post Bank accounts from other banks' accounts were also reported.

The issues were resolved at around 4 p.m.

A cyberattack has not been confirmed, Japan Post Bank said. The bank is investigating the issues in detail, believing that they were caused by an error in its internal system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]