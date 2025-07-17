Japan Post Bank Temporarily Hit by Money Transfer Issue
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank said Thursday that its money transfer system was temporarily hit by a glitch.
The glitch occurred in the bank's money transfer service at branch counters, automated teller machines and online banking around 2 p.m. on the day.
Problems with money transfers to Japan Post Bank accounts from other banks' accounts were also reported.
The issues were resolved at around 4 p.m.
A cyberattack has not been confirmed, Japan Post Bank said. The bank is investigating the issues in detail, believing that they were caused by an error in its internal system.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]