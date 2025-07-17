S. Korean Foreign Min. Nominee Vows Mature Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korean foreign minister nominee Cho Hyun said Thursday that he will work to build a firm and mature relationship with Japan.

Cho, former permanent representative to the United Nations, told a parliamentary hearing that he will seek to hold a trilateral summit with Japan and China at an early date. This year, Japan holds the presidency of the trilateral framework.

Cho was nominated last month to become the first foreign minister under President Lee Jae-myung.

During the hearing, Cho stressed that he is eager to find mutually beneficial ways to cooperate with Japan in the fields of the economy, society and culture. He added that he will deal with history issues, which have repeatedly caused friction in Japan-South Korean relations, with patience and by taking a consistent position.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-South Korea diplomatic relations, Cho said he would like to promote student exchange programs and speed up immigration processes at both countries' airports to expand human interaction.

