Ishiba to Meet with U.S. Treasury Sec. Bessent on Friday

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday afternoon, the Japanese government said Thursday.

With U.S. President Donald Trump's administration set to implement so-called reciprocal tariffs on Aug. 1, Ishiba apparently hopes to use the meeting to make a breakthrough in tariff negotiations with the United States.

Ishiba is expected to seek the U.S. side's understanding of proposals Japan has made so far, with the aim of reaching a mutually beneficial deal.

The meeting will take place at an unusual time, just before Sunday's House of Councillors election in Japan.

Bessent is visiting Japan to attend the "national day" event of the United States at the ongoing World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Saturday.

