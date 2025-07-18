2025 POLLS: Foreigner Policies at Forefront of Campaigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties are increasingly speaking about policies regarding foreign residents in their campaigns for Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Sanseito, which is seen expanding its Upper House presence by gaining constituency and proportional representation seats, based on public opinion polls, is advocating a "Japanese First" policy. It is urging that Japan review its admission of foreigners.

Other parties have begun discussing foreigner policies in the face of Sanseito's rise, making the issue a focal point in the Upper House poll.

"We'll see more clashes between Japanese people and foreigners in society," Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said in a stump speech Thursday in Maibara, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, expressing concern over the government's current policies.

"Both the (ruling) Liberal Democratic Party and opposition parties have called for accepting more and more foreigners," he said, taking aim at established parties.

