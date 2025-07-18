China Issues Import Permits for Japanese Fishery Products

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 18 (Jiji Press)--China's General Administration of Customs has issued import permits for 449 Japanese fishery products, including scallops, tuna, squid, octopus and oysters.

The move is apparently in line with an agreement by Beijing to resume imports of Japanese fishery products that was announced by the Japanese government in May.

Beijing last week added three fishery processing companies in Hokkaido and Aomori Prefecture, both northern Japan, to its list of firms allowed to do business in China.

However, Beijing has demanded certificates confirming the results of additional tests for strontium and tritium, both radioactive materials, as a condition for resuming imports of Japanese fishery products.

Therefore, many Japanese fishery processors think that it will take more than a month to resume trading with China.

