G-20 Officials Voice Concerns over U.S. Tariffs

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Top finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies voiced concerns about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on the global economy, at a meeting near Durban, South Africa, on Thursday, people familiar with the talks said.

Speaking to reporters after the first day of a two-day meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that he expressed concerns about the impact of uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs on the economy and financial markets.

Kato added that he also pointed out that tariffs are not an appropriate tool to address trade imbalances.

The finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations are scheduled to gather on the sidelines of the G-20 session to discuss support for Ukraine among other topics.

