Subaru Unveils New EV in New York

New York, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Subaru of America Inc. unveiled a new compact electric SUV in New York on Thursday.

The Uncharted, Subaru Corp.'s third battery EV model, will be launched in not only the United States but Japan and Europe in early 2026, the U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese automaker said.

The vehicle, which can travel up to around 480 kilometers per charge, was jointly developed with Toyota Motor Corp. and will be produced at a Toyota plant in Japan.

At the New York International Auto Show in April, Subaru showcased the improved Solterra and the all-new Trailseeker, both electric-only SUVs co-developed with the leading Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The upgraded Solterra is scheduled to be released by December and the Trailseeker early next year.

The Uncharted, the smallest of the three, is targeted at younger consumers, a senior Subaru of America official said.

