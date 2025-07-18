Rainy Season Ends in Tokyo, Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday that this year's rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central region, which includes Tokyo, as well as in the Hokuriku central region and the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region.

This leaves the northern part of Tohoku as the only area where the end of the rainy season has not yet been announced.

Compared with the average year, the rainy season seems to have finished a day earlier in Kanto-Koshin, five days earlier in Hokuriku and six days earlier in the southern part of Tohoku.

In comparison with last year, it appears to have ended on the same day in Kanto-Koshin, 13 days earlier in Hokuriku and 14 days earlier in the southern part of Tohoku.

Toward next week, many locations from southern Tohoku to the Kyushu southwestern region are expected to experience "extremely hot" days, when temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius or higher, as a Pacific high-pressure system is forecast to expand near Japan.

