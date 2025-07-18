Japan Emperor Emeritus Found with Another Heart Disorder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito was confirmed Friday to be suffering from supraventricular arrhythmia, according to an aide.

The 91-year-old former Emperor was discharged from the University of Tokyo Hospital the same day, after he began receiving an additional oral treatment for his heart during his hospitalization.

He will refrain from exercise that puts heavy burdens on the heart, such as using stairs.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, left the hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward by car around 11:30 a.m. and returned to the Sento Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward.

He began taking the oral medication to ease the load on his heart from asymptomatic myocardial ischemia, which was identified this May. The treatment did not cause side effects such as bradycardia or arrhythmia.

