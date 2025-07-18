6 Yrs On, Victims of Fatal KyoAni Arson Attack Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Friday to mourn the victims of a deadly arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio six years ago.

"United as one, we will continue to create our works together," Hideaki Hatta, president and CEO of the anime production company known as KyoAni, said in a statement.

Some 150 people including bereaved relatives and employees attended the ceremony at the former site of the studio, offering silent prayers for the victims.

"I believe you are still making animations even in the sky," a bereaved parent whose daughter was killed in the attack said in a memorial speech. "They must be cheerful, enjoyable and wonderful pieces," the parent added. "I will never forget you."

In his speech, Hatta noted that the company has created seven animated films and four television anime series in the past six years. "We want to continue creating works that we can be proud of," he said.

