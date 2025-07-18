Japan Raps South Korea over Exercises near Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday condemned South Korea for conducting defense exercises near Takeshima, islets in the Sea of Japan claimed by Tokyo.

"Takeshima is an inherent part of Japanese territory both historically and under international law," Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said at a press conference.

The South Korean exercises on Thursday are "totally unacceptable and extremely regrettable," Aoki said.

He added that the Japanese government will press the South Korean side to act appropriately.

The islets are controlled by South Korea and known as Dokdo there.

