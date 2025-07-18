Japan Planning to Join Asia Bid for 2046 World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association plans to join a bid to host the 2046 FIFA World Cup, it was learned on Friday.

If the bid is successful, Japan would host matches for the finals of the competition for the first time in 44 years, since the country co-hosted it with South Korea in 2002.

The JFA aims to be part of joint hosting by the East Asian Football Federation, to which the Japanese association belongs, and the ASEAN Football Federation. The two federations in a meeting held this March agreed to consider hosting a World Cup together.

Japan, South Korea and China, as well as Indonesia and Australia, which have abandoned their own plans for cohosting the 2034 World Cup, have voiced interest in staging matches for the 2046 event.

The JFA hopes to host its second World Cup by 2050, as well as win it as host nation.

