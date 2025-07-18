Mizuho Partners with SoftBank on AI to Boost Efficiency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Friday that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SoftBank Corp. to introduce cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline operations and improve customer services.

Mizuho will be the first in the financial sector to introduce "Cristal intelligence," which is being developed jointly by SoftBank and OpenAI, the U.S. developer of the ChatGPT generative AI tool.

Mizuho expects the latest AI technology, which optimizes corporate tasks, to help the company increase revenue and cut costs, resulting in positive effects totaling 300 billion yen by fiscal 2030.

Using the technology, Mizuho plans to analyze transaction data and market trends to quickly provide corporate customers with management advice.

The financial group also expects the technology to help boost productivity in its sales activities more than twofold and reduce low-value operations by up to 50 pct.

