Japanese Adventurer, Actor Masako Izumi Dies at 77

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Masako Izumi, a Japanese adventurer and actor, died of cancer of unknown primary at her home in Tokyo on July 9. She was 77.

Izumi joined movie studio Nikkatsu Corp. in 1961 and gained popularity with films such as "Hiko Shojo" (Bad Girl), where she played the lead role.

She also appeared in television dramas and on stage. In 1989, she became the first Japanese woman to reach the North Pole.

