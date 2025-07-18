Mitsubishi Chemical to Invest in Australian Bioventure Firm
Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. said Friday that it will invest in Australian bioventure company Licella Holdings Ltd. through a U.S. subsidiary to expand its oil conversion business.
The amount of investment was not disclosed.
Mitsubishi Chemical has been reinforcing its chemical recycling operations, such as by establishing a new plastic recycling facility in partnership with Japanese energy company Eneos Corp.
Licella has an advanced technology that converts waste plastics and biomass to oil using high-temperature and high-pressure supercritical water. The oil is then refined to make materials for chemical products and sustainable aviation fuel.
