Mitsubishi Chemical to Invest in Australian Bioventure Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. said Friday that it will invest in Australian bioventure company Licella Holdings Ltd. through a U.S. subsidiary to expand its oil conversion business.

The amount of investment was not disclosed.

Mitsubishi Chemical has been reinforcing its chemical recycling operations, such as by establishing a new plastic recycling facility in partnership with Japanese energy company Eneos Corp.

Licella has an advanced technology that converts waste plastics and biomass to oil using high-temperature and high-pressure supercritical water. The oil is then refined to make materials for chemical products and sustainable aviation fuel.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]