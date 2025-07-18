Rapidus Successfully Makes Prototype of Cutting-Edge Semiconductor

Newsfrom Japan

Chitose, Hokkaido, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rapidus Corp. said Friday that it has succeeded in producing a prototype of cutting-edge semiconductor chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers.

The prototype was shown to the press in the city of Chitose in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where the company's factory is located.

At a press conference in Chitose on the day, Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said that Rapidus has "achieved a major milestone" toward its goal to mass-produce the 2-nanometer chips by 2027. A nanometer is one-billionth of a meter.

The company successfully produced a prototype of the transistor, which controls electric current. Koike touted the success as "unbelievably fast," expressing confidence that customer expectations will be met.

"Today is an important page in history," Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki said at the same press conference.

