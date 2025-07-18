Ishiba, Bessent Agree to Continue Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed at a meeting in Tokyo on Friday that their countries will continue tariff negotiations, while the U.S. side is set to implement reciprocal tariffs on Aug. 1.

The 30-minute meeting was joined by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, and members of a U.S. delegation who will attend the United States' "national day" event at the ongoing World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ishiba said he expects Bessent and Akazawa to actively engage in tariff talks to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Bessent responded that both sides can certainly reach a good agreement, according to Ishiba.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ishiba expressed his willingness to conclude the tariff negotiations at a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. "There'll surely be an opportunity for me to hold direct talks with President Trump, in which our national interests will be at stake," he said.

