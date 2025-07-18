KDDI to Expand Direct Satellite Link Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's KDDI Corp. said Friday it will allow customers as early as this summer to access the data link function of its service that connects smartphones directly to the Starlink satellite communication network operated by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

The service has so far been limited to sending and receiving short messages, but its use will expand greatly, including emergency communication options.

Starlink's satellite constellation uses a low Earth orbit, featuring high-speed, low-latency communications.

By directly connecting satellites and smartphones without relying on ground base stations, even in areas without cellular coverage, the Starlink network can serve as a means of communication in the event of accidents or disasters in remote areas.

In April, KDDI became the first company to offer the direct communication service in Japan.

