Baseball Teams Trying to Fight Off Japan's Torrid Summer Heat

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional baseball teams are working on ways to protect their players and fans from the country's sweltering summer heat.

On June 27, Tatsuya Imai, an ace pitcher for the Saitama Seibu Lions in the Pacific League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, was replaced after suffering a heatstroke while pitching at a game held at the team's Belluna Dome stadium in the city of Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The stadium, which has a roof but no outer walls, lacks an air-conditioning system that covers all corners of the facility.

"We are taking the heat seriously as a challenge," an official said.

Starting this month, large mist sprayers have been installed near spectator seats. For players, new commercial freezers equipped with ice packs have been set up under the dugout.

