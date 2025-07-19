Kansai Electric Eyes Next-Generation Reactor at Plant in Fukui Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. is planning to build a next-generation nuclear reactor at its Mihama power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, it was learned Friday.

The company will shortly resume a survey of geological and other conditions for building the new reactor, informed sources said. The survey was suspended after the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered the country's worst nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan.

This is the first concrete move toward building a new reactor in the country since the disaster.

The move comes after the government adopted a new basic energy plan in February, clarifying its policy of making maximum use of nuclear plants and outlining plans to work on the development and installation of next-generation reactors that are safer than conventional ones.

Still, there is persistent opposition to building a new reactor in Japan.

