Nippon Life Ordered to Submit Report on Info Leak

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Friday that the major Japanese insurer has been ordered by the Financial Services Agency to submit a report on information leak by an employee who was on loan at MUFG Bank.

The FSA ordered Nippon Life to report by Aug. 18 how the information leak occurred, measures to prevent a recurrence and the firm's internal control system.

Nippon Life said in a statement, "We will do everything we can to get to the bottom of the case and make thorough efforts to prevent a similar incident from happening."

Around March 2024, the Nippon Life employee in question took inappropriately obtained internal information from MUFG Bank without permission and sent it to a marketing employee at the insurer's headquarters.

The information included documents containing the major Japanese bank's criteria on earnings evaluation.

