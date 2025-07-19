Reuse of Fukushima Soil Begins at PM Office in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The reuse of soil removed during decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan began at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Saturday.

The soil was brought to the prime minister's office as part of efforts to reduce the amount of such soil to be sent to final disposal sites outside Fukushima, home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in the aftermath of the 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

This marks the first full-scale reuse of the soil from decontamination work outside the northeastern prefecture.

The government aims to demonstrate the safety of such soil reuse and gain public understanding to encourage similar projects across the country.

Specifically, the government began using the soil as a foundation for planting trees in the front yard of the prime minister's office building.

