Japan Police Set Up Website for Crime Victim Support

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency has established a portal website for crime victims, to help them by offering links to supportive services and providing accurate information to related organizations.

The website, called Gyutto Channel, named after the NPA's symbol for crime victim support, was created after comments that the previous introduction to support on the NPA homepage was difficult to understand.

Through the new website, victims can find appropriate support by searching by the type of crime that has affected them, such as murder or stalking, and answering a checklist of concerns.

The website also contains a list of support details, which differ by municipality, and contact information for private support organizations.

For people who support crime victims, the website provides 36 free videos about victim psychology, trauma and others, based on knowledge from experts and the ministries of justice and education.

