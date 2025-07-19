Japanese Doctor Picked for U.N. Panel on Nuclear War Impact

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 19 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed 21 experts, including Japanese doctor Masao Tomonaga, who survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, as members of a panel to examine the possible impact of a nuclear war.

The independent panel was set up based on a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in December last year. It consists of specialists in various fields, including nuclear and radiation studies, climate, environment, medicine and agriculture.

It will examine the effects of a nuclear war on public health, ecosystems and global socioeconomic systems at both regional and global levels.

The panel is set to hold its first meeting in September and submit a report to the U.N. General Assembly in 2027.

The United Nations conducted a similar study in 1988.

