Nepal Pavilion Finally Opens at Osaka Expo

Osaka, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The pavilion of Nepal opened at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday.

It was the only pavilion which had not opened by Saturday. More than three months after the Expo began on April 13, all of the foreign pavilions of the 158 countries and regions and seven international organizations participating in the event are now open.

After a ceremony for related people, the Nepal Pavilion opened to the general public around 12:30 p.m. It attracted many visitors, including those who came to see "the last pavilion."

Nepal was among the countries that opted for the "Type A" format in which pavilions are built by themselves. However, according to informed sources, the Nepal Pavilion's construction was suspended in January due to delays in payments to the contractors, and work resumed on June 16.

Durga Bahadur Subedi, Nepal's ambassador to Japan, told reporters on Saturday that the pavilion took a long time to open because of delays in materials procurement and labor shortages.

