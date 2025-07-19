Akazawa to Visit Washington Next Week for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Saturday that he plans to visit Washington at the beginning of next week at the earliest for bilateral tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

He is aiming to advance the negotiations so as to avoid the United States' imposition of a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on all imports from Japan, which is due to come into effect on Aug. 1 as announced by Trump.

Akazawa, also economic revitalization minister, revealed his travel plan to reporters after attending a ceremony related to the United States' "national day" event at the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Saturday and meeting the visiting U.S. presidential delegation, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Japanese minister said that there were no tariff discussions at the day's ceremony and luncheon.

The Japan-U.S. negotiations apparently have stagnated, partly due to Japan holding an election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]