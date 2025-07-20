Record 26.18 M. People Vote Early in Japan's Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who cast their ballots under the early voting system ahead of Sunday's election for Japan's House of Councillors came in at 26,181,865, a record high for any national poll in the country, the internal affairs ministry said.

The figure, which was up by 6,568,390 voters from the previous Upper House election in 2022, accounted for 25.12 pct of all eligible voters.

The increase apparently came as the election was scheduled for the second day of a three-day weekend.

The number of early voters rose in all 47 prefectures, with Miyazaki logging the biggest increase, of 49.43 pct. Kumamoto followed, with a climb of 44.59 pct, and Kochi, with 43.31 pct.

Sunday's voter turnout stood at 22.42 pct as of 4 p.m., down 0.57 percentage point from the 2022 election.

