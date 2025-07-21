Voter Turnout at 58.52 Pct in Japan Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout in Sunday's election for Japan's House of Councillors stood at 58.52 pct as of 2:30 a.m. on Monday, up from 52.05 pct in the previous Upper House election in 2022, according to a Jiji Press tally.

The number of people who cast their ballots under the early voting system ahead of the election came in at 26,181,865, a record high for any national poll in the country, accounting for 25.12 pct of all eligible voters, according to the internal affairs ministry.

This apparently came as the election was scheduled for the second day of a three-day weekend.

