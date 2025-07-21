Japan Ruling Bloc Struggles to Keep Upper House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition is struggling to keep its majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, with significant seat losses in Sunday's election.

If the ruling bloc, which gave up its majority in the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, in last October's election, loses its majority in the 248-seat Upper House as well, Ishiba's clout could take a hit.

But Ishiba, who took office in October, denied that he will step down. "We must be aware of our responsibility to fulfill for the nation and our responsibility as a comparative first party. I will take charge of it," he said on television.

Ishiba vowed to make his utmost efforts to reach a trade agreement with the United States as the deadline of Aug. 1 for U.S. reciprocal tariffs to go into effect approaches. He also denied that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will abandon power.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "The people delivered a vote of no-confidence in the Ishiba cabinet."

