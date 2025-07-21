Japanese Opposition Leader Noda Vows to Pursue Change of Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda expressed an intention to pursue a change of government as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition is struggling to maintain its majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in Sunday's election.

Some within Noda's Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan may push for an opposition-led coalition to replace the Ishiba administration.

Noda regarded the Upper House election as an important step toward taking over the reins of government in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber.

He plans to ramp up his attack on the ruling coalition.

"The prime minister should accept the no that the public said to him," Noda said on television Sunday, adding, "We need to consider how to create an alternative to the Ishiba administration."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]