Ishiba Says He Will Stay in Office

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that he will stay in office following the day's House of Councillors election.

"The deadline for tariff talks (between Japan and the United States) comes on Aug. 1. We have to face it with all our might," Ishiba said on television.

He said his ruling Liberal Democratic Party has no intention to abandon power.

Ishiba also said, "Discussing (an expansion of the ruling coalition) with those who are responsible for the future of the country is an option."

