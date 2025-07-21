24 Pct Hope for Change of Govt after Election: Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press exit poll has found that 24.3 pct of respondents hope that the current Liberal Democratic Party-led government will be replaced by an opposition-centered government following Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Those hoping for the continuation of the current LDP-Komeito coalition government came to 18.4 pct, followed by 9.6 pct who want the Democratic Party for the People to join the LDP-Komeito coalition.

The survey also showed that 7.0 pct of respondents hope that the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will participate in the ruling camp, while 5.1 pct want Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to form a coalition with the LDP-Komeito pair.

Meanwhile, 35.5 pct said they support none of the choices presented in the exit poll or have no idea about the appropriate framework of government after the election for the upper chamber of parliament.

