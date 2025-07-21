Sanseito Makes Impressive Gains in Japan Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Sanseito made impressive gains in Sunday's election for Japan's House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, as the opposition party called for stricter regulations on foreigners under its "Japanese First" policy.

The party won over conservative voters supportive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party by making full use of social media.

"We are not thinking at all at present" of joining the LDP-led ruling coalition, Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said at a press conference in the early hours of Monday.

Sanseito will consider collaboration with other opposition parties if it is beneficial to the people, he said.

Speaking on television, Kamiya said that if the party wins 50-60 seats in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, there will be a coalition government of small parties. "We want to aim for a part of it," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]