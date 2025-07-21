Japan's Ruling Coalition Loses Upper House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost its majority in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito had already lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the more powerful lower chamber, in last year's election.

This is the first time since the LDP was established in 1955 that the party has fallen short of a majority in both chambers of the Diet while in power.

Within the LDP, calls for the resignation of Ishiba are mounting. The political situation is expected to be unstable.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]