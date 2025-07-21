Japan PM Ishiba Announces Intent to Stay in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday announced his intent to remain in office after his party's rout in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

"We've received an extremely harsh judgment from the public," he told a press conference at the party's headquarters. "(The result) was extremely deplorable. I apologize."

But he said, "We will not allow stagnation in national politics."

He cited ongoing tariff talks with the United States, rising prices and the possibility of a big earthquake in the Tokyo metropolitan area as reasons for his decision to stay in office. "Such things do not wait for the political situation to be settled," he said.

The LDP's coalition with Komeito lost its majority in the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in Sunday's election after becoming a minority force in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in last year's poll.

