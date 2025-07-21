47 Pct Turn to Social Media, Videos for Voting Decisions: Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press exit poll has found that 46.9 pct of respondents turned to social media and video-sharing sites for information when deciding which party to vote for in Sunday's House of Councillors election in Japan.

Meanwhile, those who did not use such services at all or very much totaled 50.0 pct.

Of those who turned to social media and video-sharing sites, the largest proportion, at 23.9 pct, cast proportional representation votes for Sanseito, a small party that expanded its Upper House presence markedly in the election.

The Democratic Party for the People came next at 16.5 pct, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party at 11.5 pct, Reiwa Shinsengumi at 8.8 pct and the Conservative Party of Japan at 8.2 pct.

The share stood at 7.0 pct for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 5.9 pct for Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), 4.4 pct for political organization Team Mirai and 3.7 pct for Komeito.

