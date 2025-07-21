Japan PM Ishiba Reiterates Intent to Stay in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday reiterated his intent to remain in office after his party's defeat in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

"We've received an extremely harsh judgment from the public," he told a press conference at the party's headquarters. "(The result) was extremely deplorable. I apologize."

But he said, "We will not allow stagnation in national politics."

The LDP's coalition with Komeito lost its majority in the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in Sunday's election after becoming a minority force in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in last year's poll.

The LDP fell short of a majority in both chambers while in power for the first time since its establishment in 1955.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]