Japan May Convene Extra Diet Session Aug. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling parties are considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Aug. 1 following Sunday's House of Councillors election, sources said Monday.

During the session, expected to last about five days, the president and vice president of the Diet's upper chamber will be elected based on the national election results, senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

The LDP-Komeito ruling coalition lost its Upper House majority in Sunday's election after becoming a minority force in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in last year's poll.

However, Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to remain in office, making it unlikely that the upper chamber will hold an election to select a new prime minister.

The Diet law stipulates that an extraordinary session be convened within 30 days of the start of lawmakers' term following an Upper House election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]