Lutovinov Appointed Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuriy Lutovinov, former minister-counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Japan, as ambassador to Japan.

The appointment was announced on Monday.

Of the Group of Seven major powers, which have led assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the East European country, Japan had been the only country with a vacant Ukrainian ambassador post. Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky left his post this spring.

Lutovinov, fluent in Japanese, may take up his new post as early as September.

Korsunsky became Ukrainian ambassador to Japan in 2020. He worked to secure Japan's backing in Kyiv's fight with Moscow, and focused on spreading information through X, formerly Twitter.

