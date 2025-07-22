INTERVIEW: Mizuho to Enhance Support amid Rise of Activist Investors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Investor Relations Co. will strengthen advisory services for clients concerned about shareholders' voting behavior, amid an increase in proposals from activist investors, President Eiichi Yamazaki said in a recent interview.

The company can "forecast shareholder votes well and give advice," Yamazaki said.

While companies receive more shareholder proposals than before, a decline in the number of stable shareholders due to the unwinding of cross-shareholdings has made it more challenging to predict how shareholders will vote on them.

Yamazaki said that Mizuho Investor Relations will leverage its extensive data on institutional investors' voting guidelines and past behavior.

The company will "analyze each proposal based on shareholder composition and develop action plans, including shareholder returns," in collaboration with its parent company, Mizuho Securities Co., he said.

