CDP's Noda Seeks to Deepen Ties within Opposition Camp

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda indicated Tuesday that the main opposition party will seek to deepen ties within the opposition camp ahead of an extraordinary Diet session this autumn.

In the morning, Noda visited the Tokyo headquarters of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, to brief its president, Tomoko Yoshino, on the results of Sunday's House of Councilors election.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, separately met with Yoshino on the same day.

Noda reported that, although the ruling coalition lost its majority in the Upper House, the CDP struggled to gain seats, saying, "We need to strictly review the results."

In contrast, Tamaki expressed his party's readiness to play a greater role after significantly increasing its Upper House seats in the latest election.

