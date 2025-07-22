LDP Chapters Urging PM Ishiba to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural chapters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are urging Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also party president, to resign after the LDP-Komeito coalition failed to keep its majority in the House of Councillors in Sunday's election.

On Tuesday, the LDP chapter in Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, decided at an executive meeting to submit a demand for Ishiba's resignation to the party headquarters.

Toru Umino, head of the Ibaraki chapter, told reporters that Ishiba suffered "three outs," referring to the LDP's defeats in last year's House of Representatives election, last month's election for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly and the Upper House poll. "It's time for a change," Umino said.

The party chapter in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, issued a statement by its secretary-general calling for a renewal of the party leadership. The chapter in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, decided to demand the resignations of Ishiba and LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama.

On Monday, the chapter in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, made a similar decision.

