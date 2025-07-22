Yoichi Shibuya, Founder of 'Rockin'on' Magazine, Dies at 74

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese music critic Yoichi Shibuya, who launched Western music magazine "rockin'on" more than 50 years ago, died of aspiration pneumonia at the age of 74 on July 14, the Rockin'on group said on its website Tuesday.

He played a key role in popularizing rock music in Japan through his activities as critic and music event promoter. Shibuya was leader of the Rockin'on group, which oversees music event promotion and publishing.

Born in Tokyo, Shibuya began his music critic career in 1971, when he was 19. The following year, he launched rockin'on, which became a long-running magazine focusing on Western rock music. In 1986, he launched "Rockin'on Japan," a sister magazine featuring Japanese rock.

In 2000, he founded the Rock in Japan Festival, one of the largest music events in the country. The summer festival has been held every year except in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also a popular radio disc jockey, serving as host of programs including "Sound Street" of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

