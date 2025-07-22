JR East to Resume E8 Shinkansen Train Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Tuesday that it will gradually resume individual operations of E8 series Shinkansen trains on the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train line from Aug. 1, as the cause of the malfunctions affecting them has been identified.

JR East found that a higher-than-expected current flowed due to an improper combination of parts in the system that supplies power to the trains’ electrical devices. In addition to the high current, the heat also affected the parts that shut off the current, causing them to malfunction.

The trouble occurred on June 17, when an out-of-service E8 train became unable to accelerate while running between Utsunomiya and Nasushiobara stations in Tochigi Prefecture. As a result, Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo Station and Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture were suspended for about five and a half hours.

As other E8 trains also malfunctioned on the same day, JR East suspended individual operations of the E8 series, while partly halting Yamagata Shinkansen services.

