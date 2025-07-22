Sanseito Seeks to Win 40 Seats in Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Sanseito aims to win about 40 seats in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, its leader, Sohei Kamiya, said Tuesday, following the party's big win in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Sanseito plans to field around 90 candidates, the same level as in the previous Lower House election, Kamiya told a press conference.

He also unveiled an idea of taking part in "something like a European-style coalition government" comprising multiple parties holding some 40 to 50 seats each.

Regarding the possibility of joining the current coalition government of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito or forming a coalition with other opposition parties, Kamiya stated that nothing has been decided.

"We want to create a system in which we can advance even a single campaign pledge," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]