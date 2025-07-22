Evacuees from Quake-Hit Southwestern Japan Islands to Return

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Evacuees from southwestern Japan islands hit by a series of earthquakes are expected to head home starting as early as Friday night, local officials said Tuesday.

There are currently nine evacuees from the Tokara islands off Kagoshima Prefecture, including Akusekijima, according to Toshimamura, a village that includes the islands.

Seismic activity near the islands has slowed in recent days, paving the way for the islanders to return, the Toshimamura officials said.

The village government is considering providing subsidies for livelihood support to all households on Akusekijima and Kodakarajima, another island in the Tokara chain.

There have been over 2,200 earthquakes strong enough to be felt by humans around the Tokara islands since seismic activity intensified on June 21. The biggest was a quake measuring lower 6, the third highest on the Japanese scale, that struck on July 3.

