Ishiba Pledges Defense Aid for Papua New Guinea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to provide free defense equipment to Papua New Guinea under its official security assistance program, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape on Tuesday.

"We want to flesh out cooperation," Ishiba said in a meeting with Marape at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Ishiba also said that Japan aims to closely cooperate with Papua New Guinea to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]