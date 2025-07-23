Embattled Japan PM Ishiba to Decide His Fate Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Embattled Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated Wednesday that he will make a decision soon on whether to remain in office or step down now that Japan and the United States have reached a tariff agreement.

A senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said that Ishiba, also president of the LDP, is seen stepping down after a comprehensive review is made in August on the outcome of Sunday's House of Councillors election.

In the closely watched election, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, suffered a crushing defeat and lost their combined majority in the upper chamber of parliament. The election result came after the ruling pair lost its House of Representatives majority in last October's general election for the more powerful lower chamber.

The point is "which decision I should make based on the outcome of the (Japan-U.S.) tariff negotiations," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office Wednesday.

Ishiba previously indicated that he would stay on despite the LDP-Komeito pair's defeat in the Upper House election, saying that he needs to handle Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

