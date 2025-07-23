Governors Urge Japan Govt to Address Population Decline

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors’ Association on Wednesday urged the Japanese government to give top priority to measures against escalating population decline.

The demand was included in a set of proposals compiled at the first day of the association’s two-day meeting in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

The association also called for securing stable revenue to promote parenting support.

Referring to political instability in the wake of Sunday’s House of Councillors election, Yoshihiro Murai, head of the association and governor of Miyagi Prefecture, said, “We must unite and work together to overcome this difficult situation.”

