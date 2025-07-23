Japanese, Overseas Economies at Critical Juncture: BOJ Uchida

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and overseas economies seem to be at a critical juncture, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday, citing extremely high uncertainty over U.S. tariff measures.

In a speech in the western city of Kochi, he also said, "Profits in the corporate sector overall will continue to be at a high level" on the assumption that U.S. tariff talks with trade partners will progress to some extent.

On monetary policy, he stated that the BOJ "will continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation" in accordance with improvement in economic activity and prices.

Still, as the outlook for economic activity and prices entails high uncertainty, Uchida said that the central bank "needs to adjust monetary policy to best balance the upside and downside risks."

He also emphasized the need for "a certain degree of flexibility to prepare for unexpected developments" over the reduction in the BOJ's purchases of Japanese government bonds that has been implemented since last August as part of its monetary policy normalization.

